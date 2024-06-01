June 1, 2024
Taare Zameen Par, Bhoothnath, Ferrari Ki Sawari: Movies To Watch With Kids In Summer Vacations
Taare Zameen Par is about a young boy Ishan whose parents send him off to boarding school after being fed up by his poor academics. An art teacher in the school realises Ishan has dyslexia & helps him
Source: IMDb
Bhoothnath is about a family moving into a new house and encountering an unfriendly ghost threatening to drive them away. However, a little boy changes their outlook forever.
Makdee is about a North Indian village, a 100-year-old witch who transforms people into animals. Sisters Chunni and Munni come together to uncover the witch's secret.
Chillar Party, directed by Vikas Bahl and written by Rajesh Bajaj and Vijay Maurya, follows a group of innocent children in Chandan Nagar colony who confront politics.
Ferrari Ki Sawari explores a young boy's aspiration to play cricket at Lords, aided by the pursuit of an Indian cricket legend.
Stanley Ka Dabba is about a school teacher who enforces food sharing and forbids entry unless a student brings their lunch box. The film is directed by Amole Gupte and written by him.
The Blue Umbrella: A playful adaptation of the Ruskin Bond's novel features Pankaj Kapur as an envious shopkeeper.
