March 16, 2024

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon Arrive In Style For Crew Trailer Launch

The leading ladies of Crew arrived in style for the trailer launch of the film.

The movie stars Tabu in the lead role and will hit the big screens on March 29.

Tabu donned a brown fusion outfit.

Kriti Sanon looked classy at the event.

The actress a black two-piece outfit.

Kareena Kapoor also opted for an all-black midi dress.

