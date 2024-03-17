March 16, 2024
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon Arrive In Style For Crew Trailer Launch
The leading ladies of Crew arrived in style for the trailer launch of the film.
Source: CrewCrew
The movie stars Tabu in the lead role and will hit the big screens on March 29.
Source: Crew
Tabu donned a brown fusion outfit.
Source: Crew
Kriti Sanon looked classy at the event.
Source: Crew
The actress a black two-piece outfit.
Source: Crew
Kareena Kapoor also opted for an all-black midi dress.
Source: Crew