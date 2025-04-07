Tahira Kashyap's Breast Cancer Relapses After 7 Years, Here Are The Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Disease Twice
Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap has shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer once again. She shared the news on Instagram today, April 7, to mark World Health Day.
Tahira Kashyap
Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago. After undergoing treatment, she was later declared cancer-free.
Kathy Bates
Titanic star Kathy Bates was diagnosed with ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2003, followed by breast cancer in 2012.
Robin Roberts
In 2007, after undergoing a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy to recover from breast cancer, news anchor Robin Roberts developed myelodysplastic syndrome—a rare blood disorder caused by her cancer treatment.
Olivia Munn
In 2024, Olivia Munn revealed that doctors had diagnosed her with breast cancer the year before, after a routine mammogram.
Mathew Knowles
In 2019, Beyoncé’s father Solange Knowles was diagnosed with breast cancer diagnosis in 2019, sharing his experience to raise awareness about male breast cancer.
Sheryl Crow
The musician was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and has since spoken openly about how crucial early detection is.
Christina Applegate
Applegate’s mother had breast cancer too, and after receiving her own diagnosis, Applegate chose to have a double mastectomy because a BRCA1 gene mutation raised her risk of it coming back.