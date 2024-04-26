April 25, 2024
Tamil Movies That Are Remakes Of Telugu Films
Ghilli revolves around Velu, a kabaddi player, rescues Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, a powerful man intent on marrying her against her will, in a film directed by Dharani.
Source: IMDb
Badri is about Badri, an ad agency director with US parents, is in love with Vennela, a close family friend, and their parents want them to marry.
Source: IMDb
Inidhu Inidhu is about the story follows a group of freshers in an engineering college, who, despite the challenges of college life, often form pairs.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Jayam is about the parents Sujatha and Raghu who decide to marry their first cousins, but Raghu becomes troublesome as he grows up.
Source: IMDb
Kutty is about a kind young man, who falls in love with Geeta, but she doesn't reciprocate, despite knowing she's in love with her college-mate Arjun.
Source: IMDb
M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi is a story revolves around a kick boxer who travels to Malasia to visit his father after his mother's death, starring Jayam Ravi, Asin Thottumkal, and Nadi.
Source: IMDb
Sachein is about a love triangle on college campus between two students is disrupted by a lecturer's soft corner, starring Joseph Vijay, Genelia Deshmukh, and Bipasha Basu.
Source: IMDb