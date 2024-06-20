June 19, 2024
Tapsee Pannu To Amitabh Bachchan, Actors Who Played Older Roles On Big Screen
Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of an elderly character in Chandu Champion showcases his versatility, influencing audiences with his remarkable performances.
Source: IMDb
Tapsee Pannu plays the role Manu Randhawa, a 50-year-old Indian woman, is homesick and desperate to return to her country with her friends, but struggles to obtain a visa from the British embassy.
Source: IMDb
Veer-Zaara is a 2004 Indian romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra, Manoj Bajpayee stars as an Indian Air Force officer in a cameo role with Preity Zinta, daughter of a Pakistani politician.
Source: YRF
Guru was loosely based on Dhirubhai Ambani's life, with Abhishek Bachchan's character and Aishwarya Rai's on-screen wife being inspired by Ambani's life and Kokilaben Ambani's life.
Source: IMDb
In 'Suryavansham', released in 1999, Amitabh Bachchan played a double role and apart from Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, he also played the role of son Heera Thakur. Soundarya played t role of Radha Singh
Source: IMDb
Taapsee Pannu as Prakashi Tomar plays the role of village sarpanch Rattan Singh Tomar's household In Saand Ki Aankh.
Source: IMDb
Bhumi Pednekar gained popularity for her role Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh.
Source: IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju showcased his exceptional performance as Sanjay Dutt, showcasing his complex, resilient, and enduring life, making it a remarkable achievement in his career.
Source: IMDb