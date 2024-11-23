Tara Sutaria Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In Beige Saree

Actress Tara Sutaria was spotted at a friend's pre-wedding celebration held at BKC, Mumbai, last night. The actress turned heads with her breathtakingly beautiful outfit.
Tara opted for a stunning beige sheer saree paired with a matching halter blouse. The saree and blouse were intricately adorned with embroidery, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look.
The actress tied her hair into a neat bun and adorned it with gajra, completing her elegant appearance.
Her accessories included a golden & white choker, heavy jhumkas, stacks of bangles in both hands & a red bindi. Tara kept her makeup minimal, opting for winged eyes, blushed cheeks, & nude lipstick.
The actress was seen patiently posing for the paparazzi and having a brief chat with them before leaving the event.
Tara's stunning appearance and gracious demeanor won the hearts of her fans once again.
On November 19, Tara Sutaria celebrated her 29th birthday on Instagram, wearing a black feathered dress from Taller Marmo and a beautiful food spread.
