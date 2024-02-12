February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Beyonce: Hollywood Celebs Who Attended Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl to cheer her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is a part of the Kansas City Chiefs team. She was joined by her friends Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

Source: AP

Another one of Taylor's friends, Lana Del Ray joined her in the stands.

Source: X

Ariana Grande showed up with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Source: X

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were also seen reaching the stadium ahead of the game.

Source: X

Beyonce made a splashing entry and announced her brand new album at the event.

Source: X

Kendall Jenner was snapped reaching the stadium.

Source: X

Lady Gaga was also among many other celebrities at the Superbowl.

Source: X

