February 12, 2024
Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Beyonce: Hollywood Celebs Who Attended Super Bowl 2024
Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl to cheer her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is a part of the Kansas City Chiefs team. She was joined by her friends Ice Spice and Blake Lively.
Source: AP
Another one of Taylor's friends, Lana Del Ray joined her in the stands.
Ariana Grande showed up with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were also seen reaching the stadium ahead of the game.
Beyonce made a splashing entry and announced her brand new album at the event.
Kendall Jenner was snapped reaching the stadium.
Lady Gaga was also among many other celebrities at the Superbowl.
