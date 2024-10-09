Telugu Movies Releasing During Dussehra 2024

A maverick police officer, disregarding rules, confronts lawlessness, resulting in brutal criminal activity. Vettaiyan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Fahadh Faasil.
Source: IMDb
Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru, an action film directed by Satish Vegesna, stars Narne Nithin and has completed its censor formalities, receiving a U/A certificate from the Board members.
Source: IMDb
Jigra is an upcoming Indian Hindi action thriller film directed by Vasan Bala. The film will also release in Telugu.
Source: X
Viswam is an upcoming Telugu-language action comedy film directed by Sreenu Vaitla, co-written by Gopimohan, Bhanu-Nandu, and Praveen Verma.
Source: IMDb
Maa Nana Superhero directed by Abhilash Reddy leads a soul-stirring journey to discover the true meaning of love and connection, featuring Sayaji Shinde, Sudheer Babu Posani.
Source: IMDb
Martin is A.P. Arjun directed, written, and starred Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and Sriram Reddy Polasane in a journey of self-discovery, love, and fighting for his motherland.
Source: IMDb
Janaka Aithe Ganaka is a Telugu movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Bandla, featuring prominent actors Suhas, Sangeerthana, Venalla Kishore, and Rajendra Prasad.
Source: IMDb
Pottel is directed by Sahit Mothkhuri, follows Gangadhar, a devoted father in a remote Telangana village, aiming to secure his daughter's future through education.
Source: IMDb
Roti Kapda Romance is directed by Vikram Reddy, has directed the film starring Harsha Narra, Tarun Ponugoti, and Suraj Ranga.
Source: IMDb
Laggam follows a family navigating life's harsh situations, testing their bonding and overcoming challenges, directed by Ramesh Cheppala.
Source: IMDb