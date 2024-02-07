February 5, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Actors Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Return From Dubai Event
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actors were returning from Dubai.
Source: Varinder Chawla
They had travelled to Dubai for a pre-release event of their film.
Source: Varinder Chawla
They will be seen together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Photos and videos of the actors from the airport are going viral.
Source: Varinder Chawla