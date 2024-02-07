February 5, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Actors Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Return From Dubai Event

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actors were returning from Dubai.

Source: Varinder Chawla

They had travelled to Dubai for a pre-release event of their film.

Source: Varinder Chawla

They will be seen together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Photos and videos of the actors from the airport are going viral.

Source: Varinder Chawla

