April 22, 2024
The 2024 Malayalam Films You Can't Miss
Manjummel Boys is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language survival thriller film directed by Chidambaram and produced by Parava Films. The film was theatrically released on 22 February 2024 in Kerala.
Source: IMDb
Bramayugam is about a Thevan, a folk singer of the Paanan caste, has a fateful encounter when escaping slavery, leading to him discovering an ancient traditional mansion altering his destiny.
Source: X
Premalu is a 2024 Indian Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Girish A. D., produced by Bhavana Studios, and starring Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap.
Source: IMDb
Avesham is about three teenagers in Bangalore pursue their engineering degree, but face conflicts with seniors. They find help from local gangster Ranga for revenge. The film stars Fahadh Faasil.
Source: IMDb
Aadujeevitham -The Goat Life is a 2024 Malayalam-language survival drama film adaptation of Benyamin's 2008 novel, co-produced between India and the US, despite being banned.
Source: Twitter
Malaikottai Vaaliban is about a warrior, transcends time and geographies, triumphing over every opponent he encounters in a film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P.S. Rafee.
Source: IMDb
Barroz is about the 400-year-old spirit, Barroz, guards D'Gama's treasure and is only willing to hand it over to a true descendant of D'Gama.
Source: IMDb