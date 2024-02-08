February 7, 2024
The Big Wedding To Bridesmaids: Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day
The Big Wedding: A long-time divorced couple reunites for their adopted son's wedding. However, when they learn that his biological mother is also attending, they must act as a happily married couple.
Source: IMDb
Margot at the Wedding: Margot and her son visit her sister after she announces her plans to marry and as the sisters argue over many things, they begin to come to terms.
Source: IMDb
My Best Friend’s Wedding: Julianne is shocked when she learns that her best friend is soon getting married. Overcome with a surge of mixed emotions, she makes up her mind to sabotage his wedding.
Source: IMDb
Bride Wars: The friendship of two buddies is put to the test when they both end up scheduling their wedding on the same day. They refuse to adjust and make plans to sabotage each other's weddings.
Source: IMDb
Wedding Daze: Anderson has lost the love of his life and is not hopeful anymore. His friends have been trying to convince him otherwise on impulse, they ask him to propose to a waitress named Katie.
Source: IMDb
Bridesmaids: When lovesick and jobless Annie's life falls apart, she becomes the bridesmaid for her long-time best pal. She is determined to make her wedding ideal along with the other bridesmaids.
Source: IMDb