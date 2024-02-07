January 12, 2024
The Breakfast Club to Dead Poets Society: 7 inspirational films to watch before you turn 25
The Breakfast Club portrays the different complexities that come with growing up through the lens of five high school students conflicted for different reasons. The film can be streamed on Jio Cinema.
500 Days of Summer carries an important and rather raw portrayal of what it takes to get over heartbreak, particularly making peace with unasnswered questions. The film is available on Amazon Prime.
Dead Poets Society follows an unorthodox path when it comes to understanding the importance of having a voice - rebellion might not be the worst thing after all. The film is available on Disney Plus.
Life is Beautiful's most massive takeaway is the lesson of adversity and braving it. Despite being a heartbreaking watch, Life Is Beautiful, available on Prime, has something to teach with each frame.
Good Will Hunting, makes for a beautiful watch, especially as it treads the line between the practical and the emotional, with the message that sometimes the latter needs to be honoured.
Jerry Maguire's plain and simple message is to have faith in oneself and follow your dreams. The Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger starrer is available on Sony LIV.
The Devil Wears Prada makes for an effective cinematic dialogue about staying true to oneself even as ambition and life can often take over. The film is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
