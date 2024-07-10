The Departed To It's Complicated: Must-watch Movies Of Alec Baldwin | Republic World
Republic Entertainment Desk
The Departed To It's Complicated: Must-watch Movies Of Alec Baldwin
Baldwin portrays Henderson in the first season of Dr. Duntsch's crime series, providing an authentic portrayal of the events and Henderson's role in pushing for a legal framework.
Source: IMDb
97 Minutes: A hijacked 767 plane crashes in 97 minutes due to fuel shortage. NSA Director Hawkins prepares to shoot down the plane, leaving Alex, an undercover agent, to handle the passengers.
Source: IMDb
Billie in Billie's Magic World, co-starring Elva Trill and Alec Baldwin, is a child-snatching villain under Lord Domino's spell, with Valeria Marini as his assistant.
Source: IMDb
The casino "cooler" often leads to bad luck for other players and those in his betting office, who provide lunch, light refreshment. Alec Baldwin played the memorable role as boss, Shelly Kaplow.
Source: IMDb
Alec Baldwin portrayed Blake in the 1992 film adaptation of Glengarry Glen Ross, a ruthless sales motivator, winning multiple awards and becoming a classic.
Source: IMDb
It's Complicated is about Alec Baldwin who played the role of Jake Adler, the ex-husband of Jane Adler (played by Meryl Streep) and father of their three.
Source: IMDb
Alec Baldwin portrays Captain George Ellerby in 2006's The Departed, a Massachusetts State Police officer undercover cop Billy Costigan, investigating a criminal organization led by Frank Costello.
Source: IMDb