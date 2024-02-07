January 30, 2024
The Karate Kid, The Raid, Enter The Dragon: Must-watch Martial Art Films
The Karate Kid franchise commenced in 1984 and spanned into a franchise spanning five films. The revival of the plot took place in 2010 with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith in the lead.
The Kung Fu Panda franchise follows overweight, clumsy Panda by the name Po who discovers his hidden talent at Kung Fu. The franchise is four films long to date.
Kill Bill Vol. 1 stars Uma Thurman in the lead as a pregnant assassin who after being betrayed by her ex boss, wakes up from a coma only to unleash rampage on all who were involved.
The Raid franchise deals with multiple themes - particularly those of justice and corruption, all wrapped in riveting montages of martial arts. Iko Uwais leads the franchise.
Jet Li leads 2002 film Hero which besides drawing heavily from martial arts is also a period drama. The film also stars Maggie Cheung and Zhang Ziyi.
Police Story, originally released in 1985, is an action crime comedy film franchise with Jackie Chan in the lead. The franchise currently stands at seven films.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon essentially follows the quest of a lover to retrieve a stolen sword of immense sentimental value, originally belonging to warrior Master Li Mu Bai.
