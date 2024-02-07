February 4, 2024
The Kerala Story To Ganapath: Bollywood Films Of 2023 That Haven’t Arrived On OTT
The Kerala Story: A converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba narrates her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated, turned into an ISIS terrorist.
Source: IMDB
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: A happily married couple, who lives in a joint family, decides to get a divorce. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know, and thus begins a comedy of errors.
Source: IMDb
Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh: The fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the attack on him and later meets Nathuram Godse in prison. Their conversation leads to a fiery debate between them.
Source: Wikipedia
The Lady Killer: When a small-town playboy falls in love with a dangerous girl, they embark on a journey of a dangerous romance.
Source: IMDb
Ganapath – A Hero Is Born: In a dystopian future, Ganapath, a relentless and skilled vigilante, embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has gripped the city in fear.
Source: Instagram