The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 To Do Patti: OTT Releases To Watch This Diwali 2024

Kriti Sanon stars in the romantic thriller Do Patti, co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, set to release on Netflix on October 25.
The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 follows Raavan, who unleashes evil, as he awakens to his divinity and becomes an immortal legend. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Lubber Pandhu explores the intense cricket rivalry between Gethu and Anbu, heightened by Anbu's romantic involvement with Gethu's daughter. Streaming it on Disney+ Hotstar On October 30.
Vettaiyan is about a maverick police officer, who disregards rules, confronts lawlessness, and tackles criminal activity with force. Starring Rajinikanth, it will premiere on Prime Video.
Sanjay Gupta directs a sports action thriller Miranda Brothers focusing on two brothers' strained relationship after their mother's death, starring Harshvardhan and Meezaan. Watch on Jio Cinema.
The Indian version of Emmy-nominated Million Dollar Listing is set to premiere on October 25, 2024, following six elite realtors in Delhi's luxury real estate market. Watch on SonyLIV.
Aindham Vedham is a Tamil mystery thriller starring Anu, who is tasked with delivering an ancient relic to a temple in Tamil Nadu.
Netflix's upcoming eight-episode miniseries, inspired by Mikel Santiago's novel, follows a pianist seeking solace in an isolated beach house after divorce, disrupted by a storm.
Hellbound, a supernatural Korean thriller, returns with a second season set to release later this week, following lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth.
Season 6 of the Emmy-winning documentary series, What We Do in the Shadows, premiered on FX on October 21, 2024, with seven episodes released weekly.
