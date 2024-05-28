May 28, 2024
The Player 2 To Agents Of Mystery: Korean Dramas To Release In June
The Player 2: Master of Swindlers is a 2018 K-dramas sequel featuring Song Seung Heon and follows a group of individuals attempting to steal illegally obtained money.
Netflix is set to air the tense political K-drama, The Whirlwind, in June, following South Korean Prime Minister Park Dong Ho's pursuit of punishing the corrupt president.
My Sweet Mobster is a comedy romance drama starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, following Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster, as he regains innocence and finds hope in childhood friend Go Eun Ha.
JTBC's supernatural rom-com series, Miss Night and Day, follows a 20-year-old woman who transforms into a 50-year-old, transforming her unusual situation into job opportunities.
DNA Lover, a drama by Choi Si Won, Lee Tae Hwan, and Jung In Sun, follows So Jin, a genetics researcher, as she chooses between two career paths.
The Hierarchy, a romantic K-dramas set in a prestigious high school, is set on June 6th, 2024. The story follows students selected from birth, resembling Spanish drama Elite.
Netflix's Agents of Mystery, starring six stars, is set to premiere on June 18th, 2024, showcasing chilling games, teamwork, and unexpected surprises in the paranormal.
