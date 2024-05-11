May 11, 2024
The Single Moms Club, Evil Dead Rise: Best Films Featuring Single Moms
Just Go With It is about a plastic surgeon who uses his assistant's role as his soon-to-be-divorced wife to cover up a lie he told to his younger girlfriend during a weekend trip to Hawaii.
Source: IMDb
Evil Dead Rise is about two estranged sisters who face a primal battle for survival against flesh-possessing demons, as their reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.
Source: IMDb
Letters To Juliet is about Sophie who finds an old love letter in Verona, answers, and the recipient and her grandson discover a lost love, sparking a young love spark.
Source: IMDb
The Ugly Truth is about a television producer who manages a morning show segment on modern relationships hosted by a misogynistic man, with stars including Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler.
Source: IMDb
The Holiday is about two women with relationship issues who swap homes in different countries, meeting local guys and falling in love, directed by Nancy Meyers and written by Meyers.
Source: IMDb
While You Were Sleeping is about Chicago Transit Authority ticket booth operator who is mistaken for a comatose patient's fiancée. It is a romantic comedy directed by Jon Turteltaub.
Source: IMDb
Silver Linings is about the former teacher Pat Solitano who reconciles with his ex-wife after a mental institution stint, but faces challenges when he meets a mysterious girl with her own issues.
Source: IMDb