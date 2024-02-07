January 20, 2024
The Strangers, Omen, Frankenstein: Horror Franchises Set To Expand In 2024
The Stranger Chapter 1 will release in theatres on May 17 this year. The first of three simultaneous films helmed by Renny Harlin, the movie stars Madeline Petsch and Froy Gutierrez.
The Omen pentology is set to expand with a fresh new installment titled, The First Omen. The film will release on April 5.
Michael Keaton will notably take on the titular role in Beetlejuice 2, slated for a release on September 6.
Art the Clown will be returning for a third time with Terrifier 3, notably with a strong Christmas theme. The film will release on October 25.
Robert Eggers' Nosferatu will be hitting screens on December 25 with Bill Skarsgard and Lily Rose-Depp.
