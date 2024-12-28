Republic Entertainment Desk

The Trials To Pritam Pedro, Highly-Anticipated OTT Releases To Watch In 2025

Jewel Thief, a thrilling Netflix film featuring Nikita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan, and Jaideep Ahlawat, is a fast-paced, suspenseful, and unexpected thriller.

Where To Watch : Netflix 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Dabba Cartel, a thrilling drama thriller series directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment, stars an ensemble cast in a thrilling exploration of power.   

Where To Watch:  Netflix 

Source: IMDb

The Trials, a family drama directed by Suparn Varma, returns to Disney Plus Hotstar with a second season focusing on corruption and scandal.

 Where To Watch:  Disney+ Hotstar

Source: IMDb

'Stardom', a star-studded series featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, Bobby Deol, and Mona Singh, set to stream on OTT later this year.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Source: X / screengrab

Daring Partners, a lighthearted romantic comedy featuring Diana Penty and Tamannah Bhatia, is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, bringing laughter.  

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Source: Diana Penty/instagram

Pritam Pedro, a crime thriller web series directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi in a high-stakes narrative. 

Where To watch: Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: IMDb

Bandwaale, a drama series starring Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, and Anupama Kumar, explores the complexities of relationships.  Where To watch: Netflix

Source: IMDb

