The Trials To Pritam Pedro, Highly-Anticipated OTT Releases To Watch In 2025

Jewel Thief, a thrilling Netflix film featuring Nikita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan, and Jaideep Ahlawat, is a fast-paced, suspenseful, and unexpected thriller.
Where To Watch : Netflix
Source: Varinder Chawla
Dabba Cartel, a thrilling drama thriller series directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment, stars an ensemble cast in a thrilling exploration of power.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb
The Trials, a family drama directed by Suparn Varma, returns to Disney Plus Hotstar with a second season focusing on corruption and scandal.
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Source: IMDb
'Stardom', a star-studded series featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, Bobby Deol, and Mona Singh, set to stream on OTT later this year.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Source: X / screengrab
Daring Partners, a lighthearted romantic comedy featuring Diana Penty and Tamannah Bhatia, is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, bringing laughter.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Source: Diana Penty/instagram
Pritam Pedro, a crime thriller web series directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi in a high-stakes narrative.
Where To watch: Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: IMDb
Bandwaale, a drama series starring Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, and Anupama Kumar, explores the complexities of relationships. Where To watch: Netflix
Source: IMDb