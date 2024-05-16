May 15, 2024
Theatrical Releases This Week
Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya is about a man who stages a play to win Sumalatha's heart, facing disapproval from her father. May 16, Malayalam.
Source: IMDb
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is about a young man who marries a woman he hates due to unforeseen circumstances, causing her wrath, directed by Vipin Das, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Malayalam, May 16
The Garfield movie is about Garfield and Odie after reuniting with his lost father, join Vic on a risky heist, despite their pampered lives. English, When-May 17
IF is about a young girl who navigates a challenging life, reminiscing about imaginary friends she's left behind as her real-life friends grow older. English, May 17
Back To Black is about exploring Amy Winehouse's life and music, tracing her adolescence to adulthood and her iconic album, with stars like Eddie Marsan, and Jack O'Connell. English, May 17
Gu is about a man who returns to his hometown for the first time in years and is reunited with his wife and son in court. Directed by Jianjie Lin and written by Lin. Malayalm, When-May 17
Kartam Bhagtam is a film directed by Shreyas Talpade. It stars Vijay Raaz in the lead role. Hindi - May 17.
