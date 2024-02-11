February 10, 2024
Theri, Devdas, Drishyam: Some Of The Most Remade Indian Films
Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's Baby John is a remake of 2022 film Theri. The film is also being remade in Telugu in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Source: X
Sharat Chandra's novel Devdas, originally penned in 1917, has been remade over 16 times across various languages like Hindi and Bengali.
Source: IMDB
Dirshyam was originally a Malayalam film which went on to be remade across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi - also becoming the premise of a Sinhalese film.
Source: IMDb
1993 Malayalam thriller Manichitrataazhu has been remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most popular manifestations of the original's premise.
Source: X
Originally made in Malayalam, Bodyguard was remade across the languages of Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu - the last starring Venkatesh and Trisha Krishnan.
Source: X
The Tamil Charlie Chaplin was remade as No Entry in Hindi, Happy Husbands in Malayalam, Kelor Kirti in Bengali, among several other adaptations.
Source: IMDb
Tamil romantic drama Sethu was eventually remade as Tere Naam in Hindi, Huchcha in Kannada, Seshu in Telugu and Tor Karone Beche Achi in Bangladesh.
Source: IMDb