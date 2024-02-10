February 9, 2024
These Indian Origin Plants Are Believed To Bring Good Luck And Positivity
It is an auspicious gift of good luck. Worshipping Tulsi daily is believed to be lucky for the house. Tulsi plant brings financial benefits and can remove the negative energies and Vaastu defects.
Citrus trees are considered lucky in Feng Shui. The round, golden fruits of citrus trees are considered to resemble coins and wealth.
It is believed that Jasmine can also represent appreciation, love, and good luck. It can also create positivity in relationships and reduce anxiety.
According to feng shui, the Pachira money tree plant (Pachira aquatica) is said to bring good luck and fortune. The plant is commonly used in feng shui to attract financial abundance and prosperity.
Aloe vera is a good luck plant. It is believed that this plant not only because its properties include the ability to trap negative energies and transmute them into positive ones.
The lotus plant is known as a lucky plant in many parts of the world. It is believed that It's often associated with wealth, fortune, peace, harmony, purity, enlightenment, and rebirth.
Golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum) is a common money plant that is considered a lucky plant. It is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and positivity to a home.
