Throwback To Ileana D Cruz Maternity Diaries

Ileana D'Cruz shared a year-end dump on Instagram which sparked rumours of her second pregnancy. 

The post showcased her husband Michael Dolan and their 1-year-old son, with a particular photo capturing the attention of social media users. 

Amid this, old photos of the actress flaunting her baby bump have gone viral. 

On Valentine's Day 2024, the actress shared a candid photo with her husband Michael. 

In another photo, she could be seen flaunting her baby bump in a skin-fit black dress. 

The actress has not officially announced her second pregnancy, but fans have extended their well wishes to the family. 

Barfi actress regularly shares glimpses of her partner Dolan and son on Instagram. 

