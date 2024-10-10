Throwback To Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Beach Wedding In Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married at ITC Grand Goa on February 21, in the company of their loved ones.
The beachside wedding was held outdoors at sunset, providing the perfect backdrop for the official celebration.
The couple chose to keep their wedding intimate and sweet by inviting only their closest friends and family members.
Rakul and Jackky, dressed in pink, peach, and ivory, looked over the moon to be husband and wife.
A captivating photograph of Ananya with Arpita Mehta, Antara, and Janhvi, who were in attendance at the event.
Jackky Bhagnani was seen smiling in the car with baratis standing outside the car.
Bhumi Pednekar shared a photo with the couple, expressing love and happiness, wishing them the best life ahead and wishing them a magical day.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a glimpse by posing in front of the camera. Both smiled at the shutterbugs.
Shahid Kapoor, was seen in a photo with Aman Gill, Ojas Desai, and a close friend.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen lost in each other.
