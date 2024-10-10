Republic Entertainment Desk

Throwback To Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Beach Wedding In Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married at ITC Grand Goa on February 21, in the company of their loved ones.

Source: Instagram

The beachside wedding was held outdoors at sunset, providing the perfect backdrop for the official celebration.

Source: Instagram

The couple chose to keep their wedding intimate and sweet by inviting only their closest friends and family members.

Source: Instagram

Rakul and Jackky, dressed in pink, peach, and ivory, looked over the moon to be husband and wife.

Source: Instagram

A captivating photograph of Ananya with Arpita Mehta, Antara, and Janhvi, who were in attendance at the event. 

Source: Instagram

Jackky Bhagnani was seen smiling in the car with baratis standing outside the car. 

Source: Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar shared a photo with the couple, expressing love and happiness, wishing them the best life ahead and wishing them a magical day. 

Source: Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a glimpse by posing in front of the camera. Both smiled at the shutterbugs. 

Source: Instagram

 Shahid Kapoor, was seen in a photo with Aman Gill, Ojas Desai, and a close friend.

Source: Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen lost in each other.  

Source: Instagram