April 9, 2024

Time Travel Anime Movies To Add To Your Must-Watch List

Tokyo Revengers is about Hanagaki Takemichi, who lives an unsatisfying life until his death, wakes up 12 years ago to contemplate his friends' fate and prevent an unfortunate future.

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song Diva is about the first autonomous AI, who is created to make everyone happy by singing. However, a future program threatens to destroy AIs by enlisting her.

Erased is about Satoru Fujinuma, a 29-year-old, is sent back in time 18 years to prevent his mother's death, which began with kidnappings in 5th grade.

Link Click is about Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, who use superpowers, meticulously capture clientele's photos at "Time Photo Studio," a small photography shop in a modern metropolis.

Steins Gate is about a university student and his colleagues who discover time travel and must use it to stop an evil organization and their diabolical plans.

Summer Time Rendering is about Shinpei who returns to her home after her childhood friend's death, but the island she grew up on seems to hold hidden secrets.

Re: Zero is about Subaru Natsuki and his new partner who are murdered in a mysterious world, but he wakes up to a familiar scene and the day begins to repeat itself.

