May 30, 2024
Timeless Bollywood Classics That Will Transport You To The '90s
1994- Two slackers, attempting to win the affection of an heiress, accidentally become her protectors from an evil criminal, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and written by Dilip Shukla.
1999-David Dhawan's latest film, starring Sanjay Dutt and Govinda, is his best yet, featuring epic jokes and entertaining hilarity as two brothers try to win their dream girls.
(1995) A middle-class woman dreams of Bollywood fame faces a love triangle with her childhood friend a famous actor. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Jackie Shroff
Jo Jeeta Woh Sikander is set in 1975, Bollywood actress Nazneen Begum's daughter Tikku is raised by Tamanna, who discovers she's Ranvir Chopra's daughter, in Mahesh Bhatt's epic film featuring Aamir
David Dhawan's comedy stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, as Timid Rajesh Malhotra, a millionaire's son, impresses his beloved's family by taking on the role of a servant. (1997)
Virasat (1997) s about Shakti Thakur who returns to India after studying in London, reunited with Anita, but faces animosity and the loss of her father and rival Zamindar Birju.
Satya (1998) is about a highly influential Hindi crime drama, effectively portrays Mumbai's underworld in a realistic, gritty, violent, and memorable manner.
