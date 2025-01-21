Republic Entertainment Desk

Timeless Madhuri Dixit Lehengas That Are Must-Have For Your Wardrobe

Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a vibrant green lehenga paired with a kaleidoscopic blouse and pristine dupatta, completed by understated jewelry and natural makeup.

Madhuri Dixit exudes elegance in a stunning ivory lehenga, paired with a delicate dupatta, minimal jewelry, and subtle accessories.

Madhuri Dixit shines in a luxurious silk lehenga, paired with a flowing dupatta and a striking green neckpiece that adds a pop of colour.

Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a vibrant green frilled lehenga, showcasing her signature elegance and charm.

Madhuri Dixit stuns in a majestic maroon fish-cut lehenga, accentuated by a sleek belt and perfectly complemented by her stylish layered haircut.

Madhuri Dixit radiates serenity in a pristine white lehenga, elegantly paired with minimal accessories for a timeless and understated look.

Madhuri Dixit exudes sophistication in a luxurious silk lehenga paired with a sleek black sleeveless blouse, creating a stunning and elegant ensemble.

