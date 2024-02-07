February 3, 2024
Times When Bollywood Remade Malayalam Films
Bhool Bhulaiya: A forbidden room in an old bungalow is unbolted, the spirit of a vengeful dancer is unleashed. The movie is directed by Fazil and written by Madhu Muttam.
Source: IMDb
Hera Pheri: It is a 1989 Indian Malayalam-language comedy-thriller film. The movie is about three unemployed men who decide to get involved in a kidnapping scheme to make money.
Source: IMDb
Drishyam, 2013 Malayalam-language crime thriller film. The movie is about a man who goes to great lengths to protect his family from punishment after they accidentally commit a crime.
Source: IMDb
Yariyaan
Bangalore Days) is a 2016 Indian Tamil-language comedy drama film directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, which is a remake of the 2014 Malayalam film Bangalore Days directed by Anjali Menon.
Source: IMDb
Mili is a 2022 Hindi-language survival thriller film. It is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language film Helen, both directed by Mathukutty Xavier.
Source: IMDb
Ammu,the daughter of a wealthy man fall in love with her bodyguard anonymously. Directed by Siddique and written by Siddique, the movie is starred by Dileep Nayanthara and Mithra Kurian.
Source: IMDb
The 2010 Bollywood comedy-drama Khatta Meetha is a remake of the 1988 Malayalam film Vellanakalude Nadu. The Malayalam film was directed by Priyadarshan and written by Sreenivasan
Source: IMDb