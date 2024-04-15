April 15, 2024
Titles To Watch On Netflix This Week
Black Sails revolves around Captain Flint and his pirates 20 years before Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel Treasure Island. The show is created by Robert Levine, Jonathan E. Steinberg.
Source: IMDb
Freud's last session is about Freud who calls the iconic writer C.S. Lewis to discuss the existence of God. And his unique relationship with his daughter and Lewis' unusual relationship.
Rebel Moon Scargiver is about Kora and surviving warriors who is prepared to defend Veldt, their new home. The movie is directed by Zack Snyder.
Delicious In Dungeon is about Laios and his friends Marcille and Chilchuck who dive into an endless dungeon in search of their fallen sister, fighting monsters, hunger and corruption.
Bros revolves around the shocking news of two best friends who travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material is all about the comic who refutes the idea that one can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture, and consent.
Overlord is about a small group of American soldiers who find horror behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day. Directed by Julius Avery, it stars Jovan Adepo, and Wyatt Russell.
