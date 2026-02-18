To Birthday Girl Surekha Konidela, With Love From Chiranjeevi - Throwback Photos
Chiranjeevi shared a series of throwback photos posing with his wife, Surekha, to wish her on her birthday.
Source: Instagram
In another photo, they can be seen at an event.
Chiranjeevi called Surekha his "strength" and thanked her for supporting him throughout his journey.
"If anyone asks me the secret of my success, it is not my talent or hard work, ‘It is you’. Because you carried every responsibility with quiet strength, I could focus completely on my profession," an excerpt from his note reads.
He further confessed, "On your birthday today, and as we approach our wedding anniversary, I want to say this from my heart - I am what I am because of you."
Chiranjeevi and Surekha got married on February 20, 1980, and are parents to three children - Ram Charan, Sreeja and Sushmita.