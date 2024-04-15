April 15, 2024
To Let, Vazhakku Enn: Best Tamil Movies To Watch
To Let is about the struggle of a family of three as they search for rented accommodation after receiving an ultimatum to vacate their house. Directed by Chezhian Ra, it stars Dharun Bala and T. Arul.
Source: IMDb
Raat Chasan is about a sub-inspector who pursues a mysterious serial killer who targets and brutally murders teenage girls.
Source: IMDb
Vazhakku Enn 18/9 is about a girl who is in trouble when her boyfriend films her private moments on his mobile without her knowledge.
Source: IMDb
Visarnai is about four labourers who are tortured by the police to confess to a theft they did not commit. Directed by Priya Krishnaswamy, the movie stars Adhini Ajith, Atulya and Anand.
Source: IMDb
Vagaai Sooda Va is about a father who sends an educated young man to the town to do social service. But then he gets a good job.
Source: IMDb
Asuran is about the teenage son of a low-caste farmer who kills a wealthy upper-caste landlord. It is all about how a pacifist farmer saves his hot-tempered son.
Source: IMDb
Baaram is about a security guard who lives with his sister Menmozhi and her family in Tamil Nadu. Directed by Priya Krishnaswamy, the movie stars Adhini Ajith and Atulya Anand.
Source: IMDb