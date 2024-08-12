Republic Entertainment Desk
Tom Cruise Stuns With Spectacular Roof Jump And Riveting Motorbike Stunts At Paris Olympics
Tom Cruise, known for his dangerous stunts in movies, was chosen as the showstopper at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Cruise performed a Hollywood stunt at the Olympics, jumping off the roof of Strate De France and landing on stage, causing awe and cheers from the audience.
Cruise performed at the closing ceremony, jumping off a roof, receiving a welcome from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the Olympics baton from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
The baton was given to the Mission Impossible actor, who rode out of the stadium with it, symbolizing the baton's journey from Paris to LA.
Paris hosts Olympic Games at iconic landmarks like Place de la Concorde, Eiffel Tower, Chateau de Versailles, Grand Palais, with celebrities like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga attending the grand opening
Cruise performed a parachute dive near the Hollywood sign, securing the five Olympic rings to the sign as a tribute to the host of the next Olympics.
In an Instagram post, Tom Cruise thanked the capital of France with a perfect selfie from atop.
