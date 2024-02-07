January 22, 2024
Top Gun: Maverick, Operation Valentine, Aerial Action Movies To Watch Ahead of Fighter Release
Fighter is making its theatrical debut on January 25. The film is touted to be an aerial action movie. Here is a collection of other films to watch, which belong to the same genre.
Source: Instagram
Dunkirk: During World War II, soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium, and France try to evacuate from the town of Dunkirk during an arduous battle with German forces.
Source: IMDb
Top Gun Maverick: Thirty years of service leads Maverick to train a group of elite TOPGUN graduates to prepare for a high-profile mission while Maverick battles his past demons.
Source: IMDb
Devotion: The true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner.
Source: IMDb
Tora Tora Tora: As the relations between the US and Japan are strained due to the ban on raw materials, the top officers from Japan decided to start a war against the US.
Source: IMDb
Memphis Belle: A World War II bomber plane piloted by a young crew is assigned a dangerous bombing mission. The crew discovers that the target is a heavily defended town that causes many casualties.
Source: IMDb