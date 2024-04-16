April 16, 2024

Top Korean Murder Mystery Films To Add To Your Watchlist

Suspicious Partner is about a young woman, working as a trainee in a murder case, becomes a suspect, leading to a dramatic change in her relationship with the prosecutor.

Source: IMDb

Beyond Evil is aboout two fearless men pursue a returning serial killer, navigating beyond evidence to uncover the murderer's identity, starring Shin Ha-kyun, Yeo Jin-goo, and Choi Dae-hoon.

Source: IMDb

Possessed is about Nazmi, a teacher, must overcome personal traumas to save his school from violent, possessed students, directed by James Lee, written by Adib Zaini and Laili Noordin.

Source: IMDb

The Lies Within is about a woman, whose husband disappears, joins the National Assembly and collaborates with a detective to uncover the truth, lies to protect her own interests.

Source: IMDb

Unlock My Boss is all about the series that follows a company president trapped in a smartphone and an unemployed young man whose life changes after picking up the mysterious device.

Source: IMDb

Taxi driver si about The story of a deluxe taxi driver who gets revenge on behalf of his passengers. It is based on the webtoon Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin. The movie stars Lee Jehoon Kim

Source: IMDb

Squid Game is about hundreds of cash-strapped players accept an invitation to play children's games with a 45.6 billion-won survival game as a high-stakes prize.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide