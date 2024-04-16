April 16, 2024
Top Korean Murder Mystery Films To Add To Your Watchlist
Suspicious Partner is about a young woman, working as a trainee in a murder case, becomes a suspect, leading to a dramatic change in her relationship with the prosecutor.
Source: IMDb
Beyond Evil is aboout two fearless men pursue a returning serial killer, navigating beyond evidence to uncover the murderer's identity, starring Shin Ha-kyun, Yeo Jin-goo, and Choi Dae-hoon.
Source: IMDb
Possessed is about Nazmi, a teacher, must overcome personal traumas to save his school from violent, possessed students, directed by James Lee, written by Adib Zaini and Laili Noordin.
Source: IMDb
The Lies Within is about a woman, whose husband disappears, joins the National Assembly and collaborates with a detective to uncover the truth, lies to protect her own interests.
Source: IMDb
Unlock My Boss is all about the series that follows a company president trapped in a smartphone and an unemployed young man whose life changes after picking up the mysterious device.
Source: IMDb
Taxi driver si about The story of a deluxe taxi driver who gets revenge on behalf of his passengers. It is based on the webtoon Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin. The movie stars Lee Jehoon Kim
Source: IMDb
Squid Game is about hundreds of cash-strapped players accept an invitation to play children's games with a 45.6 billion-won survival game as a high-stakes prize.
Source: IMDb