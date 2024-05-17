May 16, 2024
Top Movies Based On Horrors Of Black Magic
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika unveiled the trailer for their upcoming film Shaitaan, which follows Kabir and his family's disastrous weekend retreat due to a stranger.
Source: IMDb
Bulbull is about a man who returns home to find his brother's child bride abandoned, his ancestral village plagued by mysterious deaths, directed by Anvita Dutt and written by her.
Source: Freepik
Pari, an Indian supernatural horror film about Arnab who helps Ruksahana, found under mysterious circumstances, staying at his home until he discovers something strange about her.
Source: IMDb
Phoonk, a 2008 Indian supernatural horror film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Praveen Nischol, explores superstition and black magic.
Source: IMDb
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a 2007 Indian psychological comedy horror film, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by T Series, a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.
Source: IMDb
Raaz3 revolves around a movie star who uses black magic to derail an ingénue's career, as her sudden popularity threatens to push her out of the spotlight.
Source: IMDb
Kothandi revolves around four Assam folk tales are reimagined into a narrative about four mothers, each facing demons, with director Bhaskar Hazarika, Arupa Patangia-Kalita, and stars Seema Biswas.
Source: IMDb