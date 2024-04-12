April 12, 2024
Top-Rated Expensive Indian Movies
Directed by S. Shankar, this movie stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The movie was made on the estimated budget of ₹400–600 crore.
Source: IMDb
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, RRR stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. It is made on the budget of ₹550 crores.
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan. Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Adipurush is the most-expensive Hindi film ever made.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Sruti Harihara Subramanian, Ponniyin Selvan stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi. Released in 2022, the movie is made on the budget of ₹500 crore.
Directed by Vikash Verma, the movie stars Sanjay Dutt and Gulshan Grover. Released in 2022, The Good Maharaja is made on the budget of ₹400 crore.
Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff. Released in 2017, the movie is made on the budget of ₹ 350 crores.
Directed by K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar, the movie stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree Patwardhan. Released in 2022, this movie was made on the budget of ₹300–350 crore.
