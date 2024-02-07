January 10, 2024
Top-rated Fatima Sana Shaikh performances
Ludo: Fatima Sana Shaikh surprised everyone with her portrayal of a small-town wife who is equal parts selfish and noble-hearted.
Source: IMDB
Modern Love: If there were any doubts left about Fatima Sana Shaikh's acting chops, the actress got rid of them all with this heartwrenching portrayal of a lost girl who learns to love herself again.
Source: IMDb
Dangal: Fatima Sana Shaikh made an impressive in this 2016 film, playing a wrestler struggling to be true to herself alongwith fulfilling her father's dreams.
Source: IMDb
Thar: Though Fatima had a relatively smaller role in this gritty thriller set in Rajasthan, the actress nonetheless made an impact, bringing great sensuality and intrigue with her performance.
Source: IMDb
Dhak Dhak: Fatima Sana Shaikh headlined this feel-good story of four women embarking on a road trip against all odds and prejudices.
Source: IMDb