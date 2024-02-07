January 8, 2024
Jigarthanda Double X to Kanchana, top-rated Raghava Lawrence movies
Pandi: Raghava Lawrence who plays the titular protagonist of his 2008 comedy-drama which performed well at box office.
Source: IMDb
Kanchana: Long before Chandramukhi happened, Raghava Lawrence was part of this horror film where he played a character possessed by an evil spirit.
Source: IMDb
Kanchana 2: After the massive success of Kanchana, Lawrence returned in this sequel where she co-starred with Taapsee Pannu.
Source: IMDb
Jigar Thanda Double X: Raghava Lawrence delivered one of his career-best performances in this crime-drama that delivered a relevant social message.
Source: IMDb
Rudhran: This action drama had an expansive character arc, and Raghava Lawrence played an IT professional turned crimelord.
Source: IMDb