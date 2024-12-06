Republic Entertainment Desk

Tripti Dimri To Sobhita Dhulipala: Meet Most Popular Indian Actors Of 2024

Triptii Dimri has been named the Most Popular Indian Star of 2024 by IMDb, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. 

Deepika Padukone made her Telugu debut with major releases like Fighter and Singham Again, while Ishaan Khatter gained popularity with his role in The Perfect Couple.

Khatter's talent began with his debut film, A Suitable Boy (2020), and continued with Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds (2017). 

At number five, Sobhita Dhulipala made her Hollywood debut in Monkey Man, which was a dubbed version of Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD.  

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan constantly feature in the weekly rankings due to her persistent appeal.  

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her role in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, was recently in the news alongside Varun Dhawan. 

In 2024, Sharvari achieved a significant milestone with three major releases: Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa.

