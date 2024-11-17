Triptii Dimri Looks Radiant In Red Latex Bodycon Dress

Triptii attended the launch of a beauty store wearing a latex dress from Saint Laurent. She shared stunning photos on Instagram.
Source: Instagram
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star stole the show that evening by showcasing a stunning red latex dress.
Source: Instagram
Triptii's style was exemplified by her sleeveless pencil dress, which boasted a high round neckline, racerback detailing, cut-away armholes, and a back slit.
Source: Instagram
The dress was paired with red stockings and footwear for a bold and cohesive aesthetic.
Source: Instagram
The dress features a knee-length, sleeveless midi design with a round neck, and a button closure.
Source: Instagram
She wore a stunning slim-fitting silhouette latex dress,.
Source: Instagram
The chic outfit featured a sparkling dress with a deep plunging neckline, pleated detailing, and backless design, complemented by white textured high heels and a statement ring.
Source: Instagram