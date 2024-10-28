Triptii Dimri Paints The Town Red In A Georgette Saree - Perfect Diwali Guide

Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram
The actress wore a red georgette saree with a matching blouse for a Diwali party.
She kept her makeup minimal and sported soft curls.
She sported dewy makeup with red lipstick.
She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.
Triptii was recently seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The movie performed better at the box office than its competitor Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt.
Next, she will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.
