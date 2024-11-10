Triptii Dimri Shares Unseen BTS Of Meera From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Set

Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from behind the scenes of the film Bhool Bhuliyaaa 3.
Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, the horror-comedy released on November 1, coinciding with Diwali.
Triptii Dimri plays the role of the protagonist's wife - Meera in the film.
She shared unseen photo from the film's shoot.
The actress shared photos from the picturesque forts shown in the film.
She donned exquisite sarees in the movie.
The actress also shared a mirror selfie with her pet cat.
In a goofy picture, Tirptii can be holding a magnifying glass.
She shared the photos with the caption, “The story behind the story”
She also shared a photo of her aalta-laden hand.
Triptii Dimri portrayed the role of a queen - Meera and Madhulika in the horror comedy movie.
