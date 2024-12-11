Republic Entertainment Desk

True Detective- The Boys, Most Watched 2024 Shows As Per IMDb

True Detective is an anthology series explores personal and professional secrets of police investigations, created by Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López, featuring stars Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell. 

Source: IMDb

The Boys is about a vigilante group that aims to eliminate corrupt superheroes who misuse their powers, created by Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López. 

Source: IMDb

The Penguin is about Oz Cobb, the Penguin, leads a play to control Gotham's crime world following The Batman (2022) events, starring Colin Farrell, Kristin Milioti, and René Feliz.

Source: IMDb

Fallout is based on a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, citizens must live underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants, and bandits due to nuclear decimation.

Source: Instagram

House Of The Dragons is about House Targaryen's power surged during an internal succession war, 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen's birth.

Source: IMDb

Shogun is about Lord Yoshii Toranaga who discovers secrets from a mysterious European ship in a Japanese fishing village, potentially affecting his enemies. 

Source: IMDb

Bridgerton Season 3 is about consisting of eight siblings, seeks love and happiness in London's high society. The series stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Cosmo Jarvis

Source: Netflix

 Next Story