June 19, 2024
TV Shows On Social Issues That Were Ahead Of Their Time
Saans, an Indian television series, directed by Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh, explores an accidental love triangle between Priya, Gautam, and Manisha, winning awards at the Kalakar Awards.
Source: IMDb
Alpviram is a 1998 Indian drama television series produced by Shobhana Desai and directed by Vipul Shah, featuring Pallavi Joshi and Amir Bashir.
Source: Set India
Office Office is a satirical Indian drama series, exposing corruption in government and other offices, premiered on SAB TV in 2001.
Source: IMDb
Astitva – Ek Prem Kahani was a Hindi-language soap opera on Zee TV, focusing on Dr. Simran, a gynecologist, who marries a younger man, highlighting her identity and the resulting struggles in her life
Source: IMDb
Shanti - Ek Ghar Ki Kahani is an Indian television series, broadcast on DD National in 1994, featuring Mandira Bedi as Shanti.
Source: IMDb
Hasratein, an Indian soap opera, follows Savi, a woman who leaves her husband to maintain an extra-marital relationship, highlighting societal pressures on the females.
Source: IMDb
Aarohan is an Indian TV series from 1996 to 1997, written and produced by Pallavi Joshi, who also played the protagonist Nikita Sachdev.
Source: IMDb