June 1, 2024
Twenty Four Eyes, The Lone Ume Tree: Movies Screening At Japanese Film Festival
Twenty Four Eyes is about Hisako Oishi, a schoolteacher, who forms emotional bonds with her students, teaching virtues while also worrying about their future.
The Lone Ume Tree is about Tadao, a middle-aged man with autism, who undergoes a challenging transition in a group home where he is sent by his single mother Tamako.
We Made A Beautiful Bouquet is a love story spanning five years between two 22-year-olds, who meet at Meidaimae Station in Tokyo, and coincidentally miss the last train.
Hayami Teruya, a dedicated salaryman and magazine editor, is determined to fight for his job and maintain his reputation despite misinterpreting the magazine's potential termination.
I Am What I Am is about a young girl who identifies as an asexual and has never developed any romantic feelings for another person. How she navigates through life and society makes up the film's plot.
The Zen Diary is about Tsutomu, a writer in Nagano, who gathers natural ingredients from the mountain cooks his meals and lives alone away from kin in order to get over his wife's death.
