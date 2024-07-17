Republic Entertainment Desk
Twisters To Titanic: Must-watch Movies Based On Natural Disasters
Twisters 2014 is based on a team of storm chasers pursue tornadoes, facing personal and professional challenges amid nature's fury.
Source: IMDb
Greenland is a 2020 American apocalyptic survival thriller film based on a family that fights against all odds to reach a safe haven amid a planet-threatening comet's collision with Earth.
2012 is a fiction disaster film based on the Earth which is facing a global catastrophe as nations grapple with catastrophic natural disasters predicted by ancient prophecies.
Contagion is a medical disaster thriller film based on a deadly virus that spreads globally, causing chaos as scientists, officials, and people fight to contain and survive it.
The Wave is based on a geologist who is caught in the middle of an 85-meter high violent tsunami caused by a collapsed mountain pass above the Norwegian fjord Geiranger.
The Deepwater Horizon, is a dramatic film based on the 2010 offshore drilling rig explosion and oil spill are based on actual events.
Titanic (1997) is a tragic love story set in the aftermath of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912.
