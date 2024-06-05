June 5, 2024
Ullozhukku To Little Hearts: Malayalam Films To Release In June 2024
Golam is about the story of a 16-year-old boy from Vellathooval village, Idukki, who dreams of attending the Olympics. Golam is set for release in theaters on June 7, 2024.
Source: IMDb
Little Hearts, a Malayalam rom-com drama directed by Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Pereira, stars Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar, and is set to release on June 7, 2024.
Cup is about a 16-year-old boy from Vellathooval village, Idukki, who dreams of attending the Olympics. The release date is 07 Jun 2024.
Princess Street is set in Mattancherry's crowded suburbs, explores the difficulty of loving someone far from home compared to those living nearby. This movie is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024
Machante Malakha is about a couple who is struggling with their over-affectionate nature, with the director, writers, and stars. The film will release on June 14, 2024.
Nadanna Sambavam is a Malayalam movie directed by Vishnnun Narayan, starring Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, Johny Antony, and Lijomol Jose. This movie will release on 21 Jun.
Ullozhukku is a Malayalam drama directed by Christo Tomy, featuring Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvoathu. The movie stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez. This movie will release June 21.
