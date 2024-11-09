Upcoming Bollywood Biographical Dramas To Watch

The film titled Azaad, featuring debutants Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn, tells the story of Azaad, the loyal horse of Maharana Pratap.
Source: IANS
Raja Shivaji is about the journey of the young Shivaji, who fought against the powers that be and was crowned as Chhatrapati monarch.
Source: IMDb
Emergency is about 1975 chronicles events under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, a powerful woman in Indian history.
Source: IMDb
Chhaava is about a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Source: IMDb
Ikkis is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, follows the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.
Source: IMDb
Chakda 'Xpress is about Jhulan Goswami's journey who overcomes the misogynistic politics to achieve her dream of playing cricket for India.
Source: IMDb
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is about the inspirational journey of the Legend, Missile Man and 11th People's President of India.
Source: IMDb