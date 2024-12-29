Upcoming Bollywood Romantic Movies Releasing In 2025

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is starred by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Shashank Khaitan, following their collaboration in Bawaal. Released on April 18.
Azaad, a 1920s Indian film directed by Abhishek Kapoor, stars Ajay Devgan, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, and Diana Penty, set to release on April 18.
Dil ka Darwaaza Kholna Darling starred by Wamiqa Gabbi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jaya Bachchan as its director.
Loveyapa follows a couple who exchange mobile phones and uncover a dark truth about each other, directed by Advait Chandan and written by Pradeep Ranganathan.
No Entry 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee, a renowned director and writer, has directed and written the film featuring stars such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Dilip Dosanjh.
Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni, and the stars are Lakshya and Ananya Panday.
Reports suggest Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are set to star in a romantic comedy backed by Karan Johar, titled Naadaniyaan.
Source: IMDb